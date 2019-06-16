Share:

KARACHI : The police foiled armed robbers bid to break automated teller machine (ATM) installed outside a private bank in the metropolis on Saturday and arrested two robbers with arms, gas cylinder, explosive device and police cap but their two accomplices managed to escape.

According to details, a five-member gang came to the bank near Habib Chowrangi Site Area Karachi and tried to break ATM by using gas cylinder and explosive device.

On a tip-off police rushed the scene and after minor resistance arrested three robbers identified as Waqar, Shan and Zohaib with pistols, gas cylinder, explosive device and police cap being used to portray them as security personnel. The police seized the recovered weapons, other material and after registering a case against the detainees started investigation while raids were being conducted to arrested their two other accomplices.

Two arrested

Karachi police on Saturday arrested two men for registering fake robbery case in Shah Latif Town police station. According to details, the suspects Umair and Khurram filed a complaint of robbery three days ago that turned out ‘fake.’

The suspects staged fake robbery as they have to pay money to the people, the police said. The police have also recovered Rs10.5 million from their possession.