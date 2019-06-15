Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that children are our future.

The IGP inaugurated 17th consecutive children summer school camp 2019 at Police Line Headquarters on Saturday. The ceremony was participated by DIG (Headquarters), DIG (operations) and other senior police officers. Former IGP Muheeb Asad was guest of the honour.

The summer school camp was started in 2002 and held every year being a success story. Over 550 kids are participating in this summer school camp this year.

The IGP while delivering his speech affirmed his support for this event. He maintained that this summer school camp was an amalgamation of learning sports activities including horse riding, swimming, gymnastic, archery, music learning, English language, bike riding, so on and so forth. The IGP stressed upon the parents to get involved their children sports and healthy activities instead of mobile usage.

The IGP said that the police had rendered innumerable sacrifices in the line of duty. Over 8,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country. Islamabad police was honored by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce for their excellent duties during the holy month of Ramazan, he said. He said that Islamabad police performed their duties right from ‘sehri’ up to the conclusion of ‘taraveeh’.

They protected lives and properties while performing duties in market areas, mosques, and over 3,500 congregations on Eid-ul-Fitr, he said. The ICT police could not celebrate Eid with their loved ones rather remained busy in their duties, he added.