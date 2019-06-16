Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi discussed political situation and measures proposed in the budget at a meeting on Saturday.

The speaker greeted the CM on presenting the ‘best and balanced’ budget while Buzdar praised Parvez for running the proceedings smoothly. The duo decided to improve working relationship for better public service delivery. Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and MNA Moonis Elahi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Buzdar said: “Best and balanced budget reflects public ambitions. The opposition showed unparliamentarily attitude. The opposition is doing politics on non-issues.

“Public needs were ignored in the past while the PTI rightfully determined priorities. Punjab is heading to change as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The budget has focused on development projects. Pakistan will change when Punjab will change. The opinions of parliamentarians have been given importance in the development projects. Time to mislead the masses is up.”

Speaker Parvez said the appearance of Punjab has been distorted by the previous government and province has been bankrupted due to wrong policies.

He said: “The public welfare projects launched during my term as the chief minister were made victim of personal enmity and the delay in these projects caused damage to the common persons.

“This is the rule of the people and now the province is being ruled on merit and good governance instead of personal likes and dislikes.

Separately, women parliamentarians from PTI and PML-Q called on the CM at the assembly chambers. Public welfare projects and women’s empowerment were came under discussion in four-hours meeting. The woman MPAs congratulated the chief minister on balanced budget.

They said the Punjab government presented ‘best budget’ despite unfavourable circumstances. They praised Buzdar, saying: “You are the best chief minister and you give respect to parliamentarians and resolve their problems. We are proud of you.”

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said: “Woman lawmakers will be given their due rights. The issue of residence of women parliamentarians will be resolved on priority.

They will also be included in the committees to be formed at the district level.”

The CM listed his government’s feats and shared the ongoing development projtects with the visiting lawmakers.

Cleanliness system in cities will be improved. The problems of remote areas have been noted and they will be resolved.

The Punjab Ahsas Programme would ensure women’s rights .

We are working day and night to change the circumstances of the people.

He said opinions of women parliamentarians will be given importance in the development projects. In the previous rule parliamentarians were ignored in the budget process.

The assembly was used as rubber stamp by the previous government for the budget session.

The women parliamentarians gave their proposals for development projects.