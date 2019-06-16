Share:

Cybercrime, or computer-oriented crime, is a crime that involves a computer or a network. Cybercrimes can be defined as offences that are committed against individuals or groups of individuals with a criminal motive to intentionally harm the reputation of the victim or cause physical or mental harm to the victim directly or indirectly using modern telecommunication networks such as the Internet and mobile phones.

Recently Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was reportedly hacked on Monday night by Turkish hacker group Ayyildiz Tim. The group swapped Bachchan’s profile picture with an image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wrote ‘Love Pakistan’ under his bio. They also made multiple tweets from the account. These type of cyber crimes are condemnable and the government of respective countries should immediately take action upon. They not only damage the reputation of the targeted person but also have many other disturbing consequences.

HUNAIZA EHSAN,

Karachi, June 11.