NEW DELHI-In her debut web series Kaafir, actress Dia Mirza, who plays a Pakistani personality, claims prejudice needs to be eradicated from society.

The show revolves around the relationship between the woman, who is accused of militancy, and a journalist-turned-lawyer (Mohit Raina) who makes her justice his sole objective.

On her decision to play a Pakistani character, Dia said here: “This show is trying to address prejudices that we have in our society.

When people ask me, ‘Weren’t you afraid of playing a Pakistani character in the show?’ I say that I feel that our show is trying to question that fear and we are trying to remove that fear from people’s mind.”

She continued, “I feel really happy to be part of this show which talks about humanity and I hope that people will appreciate our effort. There is a problem all over the world that we see people from unfortunate lenses which include lenses of culture, country and caste and I feel these are very unfortunate ways to view humanity. We shouldn’t be prejudiced against people because of religion, caste or place that they belong to.”

“It’s a historical drama and co-incidentally it is written by Bhavani Iyer who has also scripted Kaafir,” she said.