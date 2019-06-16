Share:

PESHAWAR - Speakers at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology said that educated and skilled human resource is the most important contributor to the economic development and prosperity of a nation.They were addressing the 23rd convocation of GIK Institute here on Saturday.

Engineer Shams-ul-Mulk, president of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) and former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was chief guest on the occasion.The convocation was also attended by ShakeelDurrani, Executive Director SOPREST, EngineerJehangir Bashar, Rector GIK Institute, Prof. Dr.Jameel-un-Nabi, Pro-Rector, (Academics), SardarAminullah Khan, Pro-Rector (Administration and Finance), faculty deans, heads of departments, officials of various institutions, academic staff, students and their parents.Addressing on occasion, Mulk said, “The dynamic work environment of the 21st century requires that our youth be equipped with contemporary skills to excel in their professions as well as to have the potential for continuous growth and learning.” He said that it gives him great pleasure to state that in the Engineering Category, the GIK Institute has been ranked no 3 overall in the country by HEC and no 1 in the private sector. It has been placed in the highest category (W) for quality assurance, he said.

He said that the foundations of this Institution were laid under the inspiring leadership of late GhulamIshaq Khan. The foundations were laid by him and the dream was turned into reality under his meticulous

planning and supervision.

Jehangir Bashar said, “Our objective is to provide an excellent teaching and research environment to produce graduates who can lead the way in the techno-industrial transformation of society.”GIK Institute faculty members teach students to shape trends rather than just respond to trends, he said, adding that the institute alumni carry the distinct GIK stamp, which is highly valued by institutions of higher studies across the world, and in the national and international job markets.He said, our faculty members have been collaborating with a number of universities abroad in joint research, including the US, South Africa, Turkey and China.

Prof. Jameel-un-Nabi said that GIK Institute currently offers 11 BS, 10 MS and 7 PhD programmes. “About 5,300 students have already graduated, including 460 MS and 80 PhDs. “Here (GIK Institute) has made strong emphasis on research,” he said.He said that last year we had 43 research projects running, up from 29 in 2017. We established 11 national and 20 international collaborations with leading universities and research and development institutions, he added.

Mulkawarded degrees to 461 graduates. Among them were BS, 49 MS and 6 PhD graduates. He also awarded gold medals to the students who showed outstanding performance in different disciplines of Engineering and Management Sciences.The PhD degrees were awarded to AlamgirNaushad, Nazia Nasr, Syed Afaq Ali Shah, MavraIshfaq, Muhammad Riaz and ManzoorHussain. GhulamIshaq Khan Medal for best academic record was awarded to Muhammad ShoaibIjaz and Quaid-i-Azam Medal for best overall performance was awarded to Sara Mustafa.The MS gold medalists were: Muhammad Ghufran Khan and Sana Khan. The BS gold medalists were: Ahmad Ayub, Ali Mardan Khan, Hafiz Muhammad Hassan Butt, JawairiaHussain, KhaqanZeb, Muhammad Rauhaan Khan, Muhammad ShoaibIjaz, Saad Ali, Sarah Mustafa, Muhammad Ghufran khan and Sana khan.