TOBA TEK SINGH-Former District Headquarters Hospital medical superintendent Dr Niaz Ahmed and hospital’s accountant Hasnain Ahmed has been found guilty of corruption in an inquiry conducted by senior officials of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE).

An FIR was registered on Saturday against both of them said that former District Health Authority chief executive officer Dr Mukhtar Ahmed had complained to Faisalabad ACE regional director through a letter about the alleged corruption of both accused. During an inquiry conducted by ACE Deputy Director Shahram Muzaffar, ACE Regional Inspector Nasir Chattha and inquiry team members had found that both officials had misappropriated millions of hospital’s funds.

The FIR added that further investigation would be done against both accused by ACE Assistant Director Wajid Ali Bharwana. However, no arrest has been made so far.

INJURED

Seven passengers were injured when a Faisalabad-bound van from Multan overturned near Kamalia Bypass the other night. Rescue 1122 said three of the injured were given first aid; however, four others who were critically wounded had been admitted to Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. They included Murtaza, Irfan, Mustafa and Yaseen.