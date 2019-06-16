Share:

PRBUDAPEST - A delegation of ICCI headed by former president ICCI and former VP FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawari met with Hungarian Export Promotion Agency Head of Foreign Mission Gabor Fenyes at his office in Budapest.

The ICCI delegation included former vice president ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, former SVP Khalid Cahudhry , former vice president ICCI Mushraf Janjua, Zahid Rafique, Secretary General of Islamabad Estate Agent Association, and ICCI executive member Abbas Hashmi. Senior Consultant of HEPA Erika Jako was also present there.During the meeting, both the sides exchanged views to boost bilateral trade through proactive approach.Speaking on the occasion, Bakhtawari said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Hungary is very below the potential that needs to be improved. He further said Pakistan is an attractive country for foreign investments.Hungary Oil Company MOL has already invested half billion dollars in Pakistan and the company has 40 per cent shares of oil production in Pakistan. He proposed more visits and direct air link between Budapest and Islamabad. He further added that Pakistan is looking forward to reach non-traditional markets in Europe with a target to Hungary, Czech Republic