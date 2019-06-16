Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian police arrested the chief spokesman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in Srinagar on Saturday morning.

The police personnel of Sher Garhi Police Station arrested Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar from his residence in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

APHC Chairman Syed Ali Geelani strongly condemned the illegal arrest of the Hurriyat Conference chief spokesman.

Terming the detention of Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar illegal, unlawful and unjustified, the APHC chairman criticised police action and said political space was being denied to Hurriyat leadership by creating a situation of uncertainty and political turbulence in the territory.

He said by pushing people to the wall India would achieve nothing but instead it should face the political leaders and workers on political turf.