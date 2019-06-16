Share:

LAHORE : Rejecting withdrawal of zero rating regime, representative bodies of industries relating to five major exporting sectors believed that the budget prepared on the instructions of IMF would badly damaged exports. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Saturday, Chairman Pakistan Knitwear and Sweaters Exporters Association Shehzad Azam Khan said that the budget was contradictory to the PTI manifesto and export policy of the country. Flanked by office bearers of Pakistan Houssay Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Textile Processing Association and Embroidery Association, he said that it was conspiracy that would lead to drop in exports and increase in unemployment. Shehzad Azam Khan said that the decision would further weaken already under stress economy. He accused the FBR of targeting export oriented industries under the guise of broadening tax net. He demanded restoration of zero rating regime to help growth of export oriented industries. Later, the participants held a demonstration outside the LPC to protest against withdrawal of zero rating regime.