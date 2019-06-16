Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the proposed inquiry commission on loans could summon anybody to answer regarding his/her corruption.

Even if the commission summoned anybody from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf he would appear before it, Firdous said while talking to a private news channel.

In response to a question regarding the meeting of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Safdar, Firdous said the fathers of both were in jail due to corruption and her best wishes were with both the young leaders.

She said the families of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were trying to pressurise the institutions to get verdicts of their own will.

Firdous said half of the looters and corrupt elements were in jail while others had escaped from the country to save their looted wealth.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Firdous Ashiq Awan said two families have compromised dignity and honour of women for providing protection to corruption, fake accounts and money laundering.

She advised them that instead of blaming accountability process, they should do self-reflection on this situation. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to mould the state in line with principles of state of Medinah in which implementation of equal law for men and women was the key rule.