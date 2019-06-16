Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Pride JF-17 Thunder is all set to steal the international air show starting from June 17 at the Le Bourget Airport, Paris.

According to s press release issued here on Saturday, PAF JF-17 Thunder started its drills for the 53rd Paris Air Show from June 17 to 23 at the Le Bourget Airport, Paris.

It said that PAF demo team practised series of aerobatic drills and is fully prepared to woo the spectators in the largest air show of the world.

One PAF JF-17 aircraft would perform flying display on each day of the show, while the other would be put on static display showcasing its lethal and sophisticated weaponry.

It further said that the PAF contingent comprising three JF-17 Thunder aircraft along with the air and ground crew had arrived two days back to participate in this mega event.

The first four days of the show will be reserved for trade visitors, while the next three days will be open to the general public.

It further said that the spectacular JF-17 aerial display is considered to be a major attraction of the show and would provide an excellent opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge capabilities.

It would also allow potential customers to assess its immense potential and help its promotion in international market.

Paris Air Show is the largest aerospace-industry exhibition which is organised by French Aerospace Industries Association. The air show brings together a large number of exhibitors and major aviation industries from different countries around the world.