HYDERABAD - The SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh has said the senior journalist Ilyas Warsi has apparently been killed.

However, while talking to the media outside the apartment of Warsi here Saturday night, the SSP said the police would be able to tell the cause of death after postmortem and the forensic reports.

He informed that the police had started investigation of the incident and the forensic team had collected evidence from the flat. The SSP also told that they were doing geofencing as well.

Warsi, 58 years old, was found dead in his flat earlier Saturday evening.