Share:

GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT - The storeroom of Nandipur Power Station caught fire on Saturday; resultantly, oil and machinery worth millions of rupees burnt to ashes.

According to Rescue 1122, the oil storeroom of Nandipur Power Station caught fire allegedly due to a short circuit. On information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after four-hour hectic struggle.

No injury or causality was reported. However, oil and machinery worth millions of rupees burnt to ashes. On information, DC Naila Baqer visited the power station and inspected the rescue operation.