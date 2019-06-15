Share:

LOS ANGELES-Madonna thinks Instagram is designed to ‘’make you feel bad’’.

The 60-year-old pop star has as many as 13 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, but she’s admitted that social media’s influence can also be toxic.

She explained: ‘’You get caught up in comparing yourself to others. I think Instagram is made to make you feel bad. People are really a slave to winning people’s approvals.’’

Madonna thinks she’s fortunate to have found fame in the pre-internet era.

As a result, the chart-topping singer believes she was given the scope to ‘’develop as an artist and a human without feeling the pressure of judgement of other people’’.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Madonna reflected: ‘’I was lucky enough to have a life as an artist before the phone and Instagram and social media because I did have that time to develop as an artist and a human without feeling the pressure of judgement of other people or comparing myself to other people.’’