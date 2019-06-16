Lahore - A 25-year-old man was found dead at the rooftop of his house in Shafiqabad police precincts on Saturday afternoon. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was later identified as Sajjad Mubin. The body was lying on the rooftop of a small house located near a church in Shafiqabad as police entered the building. Police said they also seized a pistol from the crime scene.

A relative of the deceased told the police that Sajjad Mubin ended his life by shooting himself in the head over some domestic dispute. The police were investigating the death.

 