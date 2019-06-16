Share:

KANDHKOT : An old man was murdered by his nephews in the limits of police A section, village Abdul Khalique Bangwar on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Allah Dino, son of Ghulam Haidar Bangwar. The killers were managed to flee from the scene. The body was shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy. Police said that his nephews killed him over property issue. Whereas raids for arrest of accused were under way, police said. No case was lodged till filling of this report.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed after a passenger coach hit his bike near New Sabzi Mandi. According to details, a passenger coach hit a bike near Indus Highway at Sabzi Mandi, as a result motorcyclist died on the spot. Deceased was identified as Atif Hussain, son of Khadim Hussaain, of Ghouspur Town. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body for legal formalities.