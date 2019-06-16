Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF - A man was shot dead by his uncle over enmity here on Saturday.

Police said that Ehsaan, along with his brother, was on his way to setup a public kitchen in a village festival in Burhanay Wala. In the meanwhile, his uncle Faryad Ali opened fire on them, killing Ehsaan on the spot. His brother remained safe in firing. The accused escaped from the spot. Police took the body into custody and started investigation. According to police, Ehsaan’s brother shot at and injured Faryad Ali a few years ago; and the dispute was then settled after ceding an agricultural land to the victim.

On the other side, a five years old girl foiled a rape attempt. According to police, Muniba, daughter of Sadi Ahmed, was allegedly abducted by Faqir Hussain (70) from outside her home. The accused took her to fields and attempted to rape her. However, the girl’s screams alerted the villagers nearby, and they rushed for her rescue.

The accused fled from the scene. An FIR was registered against him by Sharaqpur police.