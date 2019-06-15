Share:

LAHORE-During her New York vacation this week, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane paid a visit to veteran Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor.

A viral picture on social media, along with her friend Khatija, demonstrates the Aangan star posing with Kapoor. When questioned about the picture, Kapoor said that visiting us was “nice of them.”

Since last year, Kapoor has been in the States for cancer treatment. He announced he’s cancer-free in May. Reportedly, the actor is still in need of medical care and supervision and has yet to return to India. Since her visit to India, Mawra has been friendly to the Kapoor family to shoot her Bollywood movie Sanam Teri Kasam. She was earlier found with his wife Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor.