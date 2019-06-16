Share:

KARACHI : Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan has entered into a long term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shams Power to install and operate solar power plant at their stores all over Pakistan. Under this agreement, Shams Power will operate approximately 5MW of solar power systems allowing METRO Pakistan to save 2,639 tons of CO2 every year. METRO has successfully adopted its Sustainable Vision both globally and in Pakistan as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG #7 i.e. Affordable and Clean Energy.

In the recently concluded phase, the work at METRO Model Town store in Lahore and METRO Safari Park Store in Karachi has been completed, whereas deployments at the remaining 7 stores is ongoing, and is scheduled to be completed within the next few months.

Shams Power is one of Pakistan’s leading solar energy company, offering solar power on a Build Operate Own and Transfer (BOOT) model and holds a NEPRA issued Distributed Generation License for all its PPA sites.