LAHORE - Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Sibtain Khan on Saturday resigned as Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him in a corruption case.

The resignation has been forwarded to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The PTI leader is accused of awarding illegal contract worth billions of rupees in Chiniot in 2007 when he was serving as Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals. No other company was considered during the bidding process for the contract, NAB Lahore said.

Also on Saturday, an accountability court granted the NAB a 10-day physical remand of former Punjab minister Sibtain Khan.

The anti-graft bureau has been directed to produce the PTI lawmaker before the court on June 25.