ISLAMABAD - Pakistani parliamentarians’ cricket team captain, vice captain and key players look highly optimistic about team’s chances against archrivals India in the highly crucial World Cup match to be played at Manchester today

Zain Qureshi

Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, PTI MNA from NA-157, Multan, who will lead Pakistani parliamentarians’ team in the First Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in England from July 8 to 15 this year said: “I will be present at Manchester to back Safraz Ahmed and my team. They are all our heroes and we are right behind our team, it is true they are not playing up to their potentials at the moment, but one has to remember that same team has beaten top ranked England. One must also keep in mind that this Manchester pitch is not used since May 22 and for the last several days continuous rain had forced the pitch to remain under heavy covers, it means, the pitch will offer swing and assistance to the bowlers. I suggest Sarfraz to bat first in case he wins the toss and put around 350 runs on the board.”

Ali Zahid Khan

PML-N MNA from NA-74 Pasror, Ali Zahid Khan, who is also the vice captain of Pakistani parliamentarians’ cricket team: “I as a batsman think Pakistan should bat first, as bowling is our strength and we need to post a decent total on the board to give bowlers something to bowl at. Imam and Fakhar has to bat sensibly and must keep their wickets intact and wait for the loose deliveries. If they manage to form a decent partnership, take my words, Babar and others will simply butcher Indians. The way Wahab and Aamir are getting into shape, signs are highly positive for Pakistan. Sarfraz must led from the front, adopt aggressive approach and leave the rest. Catches holds key to Pakistan ambitions and fielders must back bowlers and hold onto all the catches on offer.”

Murtaza Mehmood

Syed Murtaza Mehmood, PPP MNA from NA-180, Rahim Yar Khan said: “On papers and if we see the past records, Indians are favourites but it means added pressure on them. It’s mind games and battle of nerves. If Sarfraz manages to handle the pressure, utilises his options accordingly, Pakistan are going to beat hell out of Indians and register convincing victory like Champions Trophy final in 2017. Fakhar Zaman has to bat fearlessly and put some runs on the board while Muhammad Amir will be trump card for green caps. My best wishes as always are with team Pakistan and I hope, they will give joy to the nation by not only beating Indians, but other teams as well and return with the trophy.”

Mustafa Mehmood

Syed Mustafa Mehmood, PPP MNA from NA-178, Saddiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan said: “Sarfraz Ahmed has to change his approach and he must prove his worth. He is not scoring runs and his body language is also not up to the mark, Pakistan have a very bad track record against Indians in the World Cup but every day is not Sunday. Despite not good track record, I still believe Pakistan team can beat Indians with game plan. They had to control their emotions and nerves as it’s a huge pressure game and Pakistan teams failed to handle pressure in the past. Pakistan has to bat first and post a total of 300 plus, which I feel would be more than enough to defend as we have best bowling attack. My sincere wishes are with the men in green.”

Ali Nawaz Awan

PTI MNA from NA-53, Ali Nawaz Awan, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, said: “Pakistan must play positive cricket, if they enter the match with causal approach and play cautiously, they can’t beat Indians. I always believe in playing aggressive cricket, this is the only way of playing against any given opponent. As a hard hitting batsman, I suggest Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq to play aggressively and Babar Azam holds the key to carry the burden of scoring big runs to give M Aamir and Wahab Riaz a chance to bowl out Indians. Shahdab Khan could also play vital role, just like he did in the champions trophy. Pakistan team is balanced and every individual is fully capable of helping green caps win the match. We stand right behind our team and hope they play entertaining and positive cricket.”