WASHINGTON- NASA’s next Mars rover is really starting to come together.

Engineers at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, have installed the headlike mast on the Mars 2020 rover, which is scheduled to launch toward the Red Planet in July of next year.

The robot also now has a suspension system and a set of wheels, both of which were put on Thursday (June 13). The suspension system is permanent, but the wheels will eventually come off; they’ll be replaced by the flight models after Mars 2020 makes it to Florida, JPL officials told Space.com via email.

Technicians work on NASA’s 2020 Mars rover at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, on June 14, 2019. In this image, which is a screenshot from NASA’s “Seeing 2020” livestream, the rover’s first set of wheels is clearly visible.

These wheels will be replaced by the flight models after the rover makes it to its Florida launch site.