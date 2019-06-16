Share:

Lahore - Rescue workers Saturday found the body of a newborn from the heap of garbage near a busy crossing in Ghaziabad police area. The body was moved to the morgue.

A police official said some passerby the body of the newborn lying on the heaps of garbage in an empty plot near Butt Chowk and contacted the rescue workers. The police were investigating the incident.

20 suspected criminals

arrested

Investigation police on Saturday claimed to have arrested at least 20 suspects who were wanted to the Lahore police in several cases of murder, kidnapping for ransom, and armed robberies. The police also seized Rs 19.3million and firearms from their possession.

Sadar division SP (Investigation) Rashid Hayat while addressing a news conference at his office on Saturday said that the arrests were parts of the police crackdown on criminals involved in heinous crimes.

A couple who allegedly killed a six-year-old boy and wounded another was also among the arrested suspects. SP Rashid Hayat said that Pervaiz and his second wife Kalsoom were arrested by police for torturing a six-year-old boy to death in Green Town.

Pervaiz along with his two sons – Daud and Yashwa – was staying at the house of his second wife in Sheiklhupra after divorcing the first. Both the boys insisted visiting the house of their mother in Lahore but Pervaiz got infuriated and tortured them with iron rod. As a result, Daud died while Yashwa received serious injuries.

Similarly, the police also arrested eight other suspects in connection with the murder of Syed Almas Shah. Also, the Johar Town police arrested three suspects who kidnapped a 14-year-old boy and demanded ransom for his safe release.

The investigation police also arrested a gang of seven robbers and seized looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 19.3million from them. The arrested suspects were also produced before media crews during the press briefing.

Two die in road

accidents

Two men died in road accidents in parts of the provincial metropolis, rescue workers said on Saturday.

According to officials, a 25-year-old man died in a car-bike clash near Moon Market, Iqbal Town.. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. They body was sent to the morgue. In another incident, a 50-year-old man was killed when a car smashed his motorcycle near Kot Abdul Malik in the limits of Factory Area police.

The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Siddique, a resident of Misri Shah. The man riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when he had the accident.