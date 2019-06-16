Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two Marfani tribesmen were gunned down in an ambushed attack outside village Salaro Marfani in the limits of Dilawar Marfani Police Station, some 80 kilometers off from here on Saturday. Reports revealed that few armed assailants, believed to be associated with Qambrani community, opened indiscriminate firing on Allah Bakhsh, 18, and Jigar, 30, who belonged to Marfani tribes, died on the spot. They were attacked when they were heading towards their fields in the morning.

Their relatives rushed to the scene and exchanged fires with opponents which continued at least two hours. The armed assailants managed to escape from the place.

Local police also approached the crime scene and shifted the bodies to Garhi Yasin Hospital. Later, the bodies were handed over to their heirs after conducting necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident was outcome of an old ongoing deadly dispute between Dewal Qambrani and Haji Nawaz Marfani groups when a youth named Dilbar Qambrani was shot dead two year back.

So far seven peoples have lost their lives in deadly feud during two year.

Neither an FIR was registered nor police succeeded in arresting the attackers till filling of this news story.