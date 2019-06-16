Share:

BHURBAN : In line with the legacy of introducing innovative technology, OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, strengthened its premium portfolio with the launch of the much-awaited OPPO Reno 10x Zoom in Pakistan. Unveiled at the launch event in Bhurban, the Reno series features 2 models the “Reno 10x Zoom”, and “Reno”, which all pack cutting-edge technology and exceptional photography into a unique, aesthetic design.

The event was attended by important media personals and was held at Bhurban which gave the attendees a chance to test the camera by taking pictures of the breathtaking scenic beauty of the hill station. The phone comes packed with some flagship features such as Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 710 for the two variants, 10x hybrid zoom, VOOC 3.0, Color OS6, panoramic display with shark fin front camera. The phone was appreciated by the attendees during the unveiling of the experience zone. All those who attended, attested to the brand claim of 10x hybrid zoom clear photography.

“The Reno series is the future of our smartphone development for OPPO, and will also play an important role in our growth strategy here in Pakistan as we move into the era of intelligent connectivity,” said Ali Kakvi, Director Marketing OPPO Pakistan.