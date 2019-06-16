Share:

Minister for SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants Muslim Ummah to stand united and Pakistan is ready to play a bridging role among leaders of Muslim countries.

Welcoming Iran's visiting Deputy Minister for Interior Hossein Zolfaghari, Shehryar Afridi said that Iran and Pakistan are tied in decades long relationship of friendship, and brotherhood and both countries would rise as robust economic powers.

He hoped that the visit of Iranian Minister will go a long way in further cementing the bilateral relationship. "Hosting refugees is a great privilege as Madinah had hosted Ansar. I have a dynamic team who are doing a lot to make stay of Afghan refugees comfortable in Pakistan," said the Minister.

Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistani people love lran from core of our hearts as Iran stood by Pakistan in testing times. He said Pakistani Zaireen are looked after by Iranian authorities every year and we are indebted to Iranian authorities for it. He said that Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost is doing a lot to further strengthen bilateral relations.

"We are supporting and faciliting Afghan refugees who have been integrated with society as 68 percent refugees live out of camps and only 32 percent are in camps.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed 1.4 million Afghan refugees to open bank accounts and join the formal economy of Pakistan and this initiative is unprecedented in human history," said the Minister.