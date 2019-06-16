In the ICC World Cup, Pakistan will take on arch rivals India at Manchester today. 

The match will start at 02:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast live updates of the match on its FM 101 network. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that given the intensity of Pak-India match today, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match.

In a tweet, he said in Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain and today he will have to be at his daring best.

