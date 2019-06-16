In the ICC World Cup, Pakistan will take on arch rivals India at Manchester today.
The match will start at 02:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
Radio Pakistan will broadcast live updates of the match on its FM 101 network.
When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60% 1/5— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019
2/5 Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019