Christofer Gonzales and Jefferson Farfan had goals annulled by the video assistant referee (VAR) as Peru and Venezuela drew 0-0 in their Copa America Group A clash here on Saturday.

Gonzales appeared to put Peru ahead in the sixth minute at Arena do Gremio when he fired in from 18 yards after pouncing on goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez's unconvincing clearance.

Referee Wilmar Roldan then consulted the VAR before ruling that Farinez was fouled by Renato Tapia and cancelling the goal.

Peru dictated terms and were unlucky not to take the lead through a Luis Abram effort that was cleared off the line.

Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon had Venezuela's best scoring chance of the first half but saw his close-range shot saved by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Peru were again negated by the assistant referee when Farfan's 64th-minute header was ruled out for offside.

The Vinotinto were then reduced to 10 men, with Luis Del Pino earning a second booking for a late challenge on Andy Polo.

But Venezuela defended grimly and they had Farinez to thank for twice denying Edison Flores in the space of five minutes with superb finger-tip saves.

Venezuela have been eliminated from the group stage in 13 of the last 16 Copa America tournaments while Peru have progressed to the second stage in every edition since 1995.