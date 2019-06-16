Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the party leadership that the masses should be sensitised about the salient features of proposed federal budget 2019-20 and its far-reaching effects on the country’s economy.

PM Imran Khan held an important meeting of his cabinet members, advisers and party leaders at federal and provincial levels to review overall political situation in the country.

The meeting which was held at Bani Gala, the residence of PM, discussed what should be the party’s narrative on the proposed budgets at federal level and in Punjab where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the ruling party.

An office-bearer of PTI’s Central Secretariat said that the meeting decided that the budget which promised to provide relief to the masses should be really translated into real terms and the people should also be kept aware about its benefits.

The meeting also discussed ways to make smooth the proceedings of the parliament during the budget session, and the issue of production orders of former President Asif Ali Zaradri and other members of the National Assembly who are imprisoned now.

The opposition parties during the budget session have been staging protest against government’s economic policies and the arrest of Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) only a day before the budget presentation.

The PTI office-bearer said that the huddle also held discussion about the opposition’s continuous protest in the parliament and the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari scheduled for today in Raiwind near Lahore.

The prime minister in the meeting stressed that it was very necessary to meet the revenue targets set in the Finance Bill 2019-20. PM also directed the party’s spokespersons that an impression should be dispelled, if any, among the masses that the policies of PTI government have caused rising inflation.

The official sources said PM Imran Khan was briefed about the proposed inquiry commission of the loans taken by the successive government during the last 10 years. The meeting also discussed poverty alleviation program of PTI.

Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh briefed the participants about budget and targets of government in next fiscal year.

The meeting reiterated the PM’s stance that the inquiry commission would be announced soon to investigate the previous loans.

In a separate meeting, PM Imran Khan decided to form a separate provincial level organisation of the party for South Punjab. The PTI government in Punjab has already allocated separate funds to run a secretariat for the southern part of Punjab.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, PM in a meeting with PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee took this decision.

Speaking on the matter the chief organiser said that his party was committed to protect rights of people of South Punjab including their political and administrative rights. He stated that he had sought directions from the PM to establish provincial level organisation which will be constituted as per guidelines laid down by Party Chairman Imran Khan.

“This organisation will carry forward the agenda of people’s welfare”, he said. Saifullah Nyazee also said that the reorganisation process of the party across the country would also be concluded soon.

The chief organiser in the exclusive meeting with PM apprised the latter on the homework done so far for party reorganisation. PM Imran Khan advised him to bring forth the loyal, devoted and skilled workers of the party and assign them duties, the Central Media Department said.