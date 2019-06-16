Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has appreciated the Punjab government decision to build five new hospitals in five cities of the province. The PMA leaders also welcomed 20 per cent raise in budget allocations and termed it a step in the right direction.

Talking to APP,, PMA leader Dr Izhar Chaudhry said that its good omen that the Punjab government had acknowledged the importance of sector by making exemplary allocations.

He eulogised the government to establish five new hospitals costing Rs 40 billion in five cities including Lahore, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi to decrease burden on big hospitals of Lahore.

He urged the government to increase at least 1.5 per cent of the GDP every year in the annual health allocations. Dr Izhar said that medical profession was not a commercial trade and it served the ailing humanity; so the noble deed should be exempted from taxes.