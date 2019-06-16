Share:

LAHORE - Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Baddar led a polio awareness walk in Wapda Town on Saturday. More than 400 people participated in the walk, calling for making Pakistan a polio free country. The AC called for concerted effort to save the children from the crippling disease. Similarly AC City Shahid Mehboob led a walk at Government Girls High School Riwaz Gardens. Pamphlets and brochures were distributed to citizens to raise awareness on anti-polio drive in city. An anti-polio drive will start from June 17.