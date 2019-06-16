Share:

Machinery gutted in fire at Nandipur’s storeroom

GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT (STAFF REPORTERS): The storeroom of Nandipur Power Station caught fire on Saturday; resultantly, oil and machinery worth millions of rupees burnt to ashes.

According to Rescue 1122, the oil storeroom of Nandipur Power Station caught fire allegedly due to a short circuit. On information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after four-hour hectic struggle. No injury or causality was reported. However, oil and machinery worth millions of rupees burnt to ashes. On information, DC Naila Baqer visited the power station and inspected the rescue operation.

Man kills wife over domestic issue

SIALKOT (STAFF REPORTER): A man stabbed his wife to death allegedly over a domestic dispute in Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil, here on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased identified as Zareena alias Rani was asleep in the courtyard of house when her husband Arif Maseeh killed her. She was mother of two minor children. The accused fled away. Phalora police shifted the dead body to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police also registered a case with no arrest so far.

ILLEGAL CABLE

NETWORK UNEARTHED

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday unearthed an illegal internet cable network being run by some local influential accused with the connivance of local PTCL officials in Daska and Sambrial. According to the senior FIA officials, the accused were running an illegal internet cable network by getting linkages with PTCL’s underground fibre cable between Daska and Sambrial.

Eight suspects nabbed in police op

GUJRANWALA (STAFF REPORTER): Aroop police arrested eight accused involved in dacoity and theft incidents and recovered cash, stolen vehicles and illegal arms from them.

A police team, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested Shafaqat Ali, Naeem, Ali, Hamza, Sarfraz, Usama, Suleiman and Ali Hassan and recovered six motorcycles, Rs665,000 cash and seven pistols from them. Meanwhile, Garjakh police arrested four gamblers registered a case against them.