LAHORE - Windstorm and rains on Saturday afternoon decreased the intensity of heat in plains of the country including Lahore by lowering temperature.

Windstorm and rains caused tripping of feeders of various electric supply companies, plunging parts of province in darkness. High velocity winds also caused felling of tree branches that affected smooth vehicular movement on inter and intra city roads.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the afternoon that followed by scattered rains. Overcast conditions, continuously blowing strong winds and rains caused considerable decrease in temperature, making weather pleasant.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 44 and 28 degree centigrade respectively.

Dry weather forecast for most parts of country in next couple of days

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.