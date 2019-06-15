Share:

RAWALPINDI-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organise its 32nd Achievement Award ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 8-9.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Mahateer will be the chief guest on the occasion, revealed RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that he along with former president Sohail Altaf got a chance to meet briefly with Dr Mahateer at PM House Islamabad where we invited him for the awards ceremony which he accepted.

A business opportunity conference (BOC) will also be held on the sidelines of the event and local chambers are showing interest in meeting with the Pakistani businessmen, he said.

He said that basic purpose of organising an awards ceremony and BOC was to improve bilateral trade and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country. The RCCI is aiming to promote the private sector and to reinforce foreign business ties and confidence of Pakistani businessmen, he added.

The RCCI president said that RCCI had been working to promote the soft and true image of Pakistan in the world. He said that more than 450 participants representing different sectors including tourism, pharmaceutical, chemical, plastic, textile, surgical goods, furniture, food and constructions would be participating in the event.