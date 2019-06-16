Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A sum of Rs200 million has been included in the budget by the federal housing and works division for the completion of ongoing construction of bridge over Ravi River in Kamalia.

MNA from NA-113 Kamalia Riaz Fatiana informed on Saturday that after the approval of budget proposals, work on the bridge would be started in the new financial year.

It is to be recalled that former chief justice of Pakistan(CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had directed on May 8 in 2018 the federal ministry of housing and works secretary to provide an amount of Rs775m to Pak PWD in the fiscal year of 20018-19 for completion of under construction Kamalia-Harappa bridge over River Ravi. On a petition filed by a Kamalia lawyer Ansar Ali Hayyat, requesting the CJP to issue an order to the federal government to restart the construction of Kamalia-Harappa bridge over River Ravi which was stopped in 2013 when PML-N govt had come into power due to unknown reasons.

The Pak PWD had submitted its report to the Supreme Court in which it had had stated that Rs775m were required for the completion of the bridge. Pak PWD had disclosed in its report submitted to CJP that the Planning Commission had not provided any funds for the completion of project since fiscal year of 2013-14 and the revised cost for the completion of the project needed further funds of Rs775 million which should be provided to Pak PWD in next financial year.

Riaz Fatyana said that after spending the Rs200 million, the federal government would be requested to provide further required funds for the completion of the project which was delayed by the PML-N government because it was a project approved by the then PPP government on his (Fatyana) request. After the completion of the bridge a distance of 35 km will be reduced between Sahiwal and Kamalia.