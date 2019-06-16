Share:

HAFIZABAD/SARGODHA - Citizens of Hafizabad have protested against the sale of cream-extracted and chemical mixed milk and impure yogurt in the city and have called upon the Food Authority to take action against the milkmen and shopkeepers who are playing with lives of the citizens.

Meanwhile, the Food Authority here has sealed the kitchen of a restaurant on the charge of using foul and fake cooking oil, out-dated fungus-effected bread and rotten eggs and poor sanitary conditions. Moreover, the PFA has imposed fine on the owners of two fast food points for violating the rules of healthy environment. The PFA has warned all the owners of the fast food points and restaurants to ensure proper sanitary conditions and provide standard food otherwise they would be dealt with sternly.

In Sargodha, the sale of unhygienic milk and yogurt is on the rise because of feeble control of district administration and food authority. Mafia involved in the sale of so-called milk is selling milk at Rs80 per kg and 1kg curd at Rs90. Doctors say that the dairy products being sold in the city are injurious to health. People demand that the administration and food authorities perform their duties with dedication in larger interest of public.