BAHAWALNAGAR-Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has assured resolution of the longstanding problems of the people of Bahawalnagar including provision of potable water, completion of medical college, improvement of sewerage system and up-gradion of Donga Bonga into a tehsil.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar was talking to the members of a delegation led by Trader Association District General Secretary Sohail Khan.

On the occasion, Mr Khan highlighted burning issues of the people of his district.

He enumerated the problems and urged the governor for its early resolution. It is to be noted that Sohail Khan made frequent visits to Governor House for resolution of the problems of the people of Bahawalnagar. On the occasion, the Punjab governor assured the delegation of early resolution to their demands.

The delegation members informed Ch Sarwar that people of Bahawalnagar have pinned their hope in the emerging leader Sohail Khan for the resolution of their problems including provision of potable water, improvement of sewerage system, up-gradation of Donga Bonga into Tehsil and completion of medical college.

To which, the governor said that he takes personal interest in the resolution of problems being faced by the people of Bahawalnagar.

He said that the PTI government is determined to offer maximum relief to the masses, adding that backward district like Bahawalnagar would be developed on par with big cities of the province. Ch Sarwar said that development of the backward areas is the top priority and special funds would be utilise for the purpose to end poverty and sense of deprivation of the people of these areas.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Energy and Power Dr Muhammad Akhtar, Ch Nazir Jutt, Malik Ramzan Langrial, Ahmad Salman Arshad, Mian Farzand Ali Goheer, Rana Ali Sher and Malik Amir Khokhar were also present.