Share:

LAHORE - The funeral of senior journalist Rehmat Ali Razi will be held today 1:30pm at Model Town R-Block Park.

He passed away late on Friday after being hit by cardiac arrest.

Born in Bahawalpur, Razi started journalism from daily Wafaq in 1974. Before launching his own newspaper Taqat, Razi worked for Nawa-i-Waqt and Jang newspapers.

He achieved seven times All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) awards in investigative journalism while he was also a member of the APNS executive committee and Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) vice president.

Razi was conferred with the Presidential Pride of Performance on March 23, 2000. As soon as the news of his death broke, journalists, politicians, former and serving officials, expressed their condolences over the sad demise.

Radio Pakistan reported President Dr Arif Alvi expressed condolence over the death.

He prayed the Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

The president paid tribute to the deceased for his services in the field of journalism, saying the services of the deceased in field of journalism will be remembered for long.

In her condolence message, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said: “His services will always be remembered.”

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar also expressed condolence on the sad demise. in his message, Buzdar said Razi’s contribution to journalism would be remembered.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed also has expressed his grief over the demise of Rehmat Ali Razi.

In his condolence message, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed prayed that Allah the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that Rehmat Ali Razi was an experienced journalist and columnist and his journalistic services would be remembered for a long time.