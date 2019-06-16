Share:

Islamabad - Due to sudden drop in temperature in catchment areas Indus River flows have considerably decreased and IRSA has warned that Tarbela Dam may touch dead level in next 48 hours.

Big fluctuations have been observed in temperature of catchment areas especially in Skardu which has dropped from 38 degree Celsius to 11 degree Celsius. Resultantly, Indus River flows decreased from 122,000 cusecs to 86,000 cusecs at 1200 hours on Saturday, said Director Operation IRSA, Khalid Rana, in an interaction with media.

The storage available in Tarbela is only 40,000 cusecs which may touch to dead level in next 48 hours if situation does not improve in catchment area, Khalid Rana said.

However, he said that IRSA had managed to release supplies from Mangla Dam and issued direction to increase Mangla outflows from 45,000 cusecs to 85,000 cusecs which includes 40,000 cusecs water for Sindh. Hopefully situation will improve in next 3 to 4 days and supplies in Indus and Kabul rivers would improve and situation will be normalized, he said.

Earlier in morning IRSA had released data for position of river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoir levels and the barrages. According to data, total in flows in rivers were 249500 cusecs while total outflows were 277000 cusecs. The storage is 2.467 MAF.