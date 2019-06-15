Share:

Rawalpindi-Three employees of a cafeteria sustained minor burn injuries when a fire took place in the canteen of the Regional Tax Office located at Rashid Minhas Road here on Saturday, said Rescue 1122 spokesman. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Civil Line. The reason behind the fire was said to be gas leakage from LPG cylinders placed in the kitchen of the cafeteria, he said. He added that the fire fighters of Rescue 1122 responded in time and extinguished the fire. An injured person was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences while two others were provided on-the-spot treatment by rescuers. The victims were identified as Zahid Hussain, Imran and Ghazanfar Ali. According to Rescue 1122, the fire took place in the cafeteria located at third floor due to leakage from LGP cylinders. He said that two employees of the cafeteria tried to extinguish the fire by using dry chemical powder and sustained minor burn injuries. The rescuers provided them on-the-spot treatment, he said.

Another source told The Nation that a chef of the canteen of income tax office Zahid was busy in making breakfast when the fire broke out due to gas leakage from cylinders. “The kitchen was completely burnt while the canteen was damaged partially,” he said. Zahid sustained minor burn injury on arm and was moved to Burn Unit of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner RTO Tariq Bhatti, while talking to media men, said that fire engulfed cafeteria of the building which caused no life loss. He added that the reason of fire was gas leakage. He said that the Rescue 1122 launched rescue operation and extinguished the fire. He said that all the record of income tax office was safe.

Police also visited the site and noted the occurrence of the incident in daily crime register.