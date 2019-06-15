Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 27-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding train near Railway Bridge at the Airport Housing Society here on Saturday, sources said.

Body of the man was moved to mortuary of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where his identity was yet to be ascertained, they said. According to sources, the man was moving on railway track while putting a ‘hands free’ into ears and listening music when the speeding train hit him. As a result, the man sustained critical head injuries and died on the spot, they said. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to DHQ mortuary, they said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of elected representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran called on City Police Officer Faisal Rana in his office. During the meeting, issues relating to security and street crime came under discussion, according to a police spokesman. Similarly, the CPO inaugurated Mobile Khidmat Markaz. On the other hand, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali visited Judicial Complex and reviewed the security measures. He instructed the security in-charge to not allow any visitor to enter without a through body search and checking in walk-through gate. He said that police were utilising all available resources to secure the Judicial Complex.