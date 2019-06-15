Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police arrested two Afghan citizens residing illegally in the city on Saturday. Ganjmandi police conducted a raid and arrested two Afghan identified as Jan and Raheem who were living illegally and had no proper documentation to stay in the city. According to a police spokesman, cases were registered under Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015 against the nabbed Afghan citizens. Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.