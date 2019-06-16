Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Hundreds of PPP workers, office-bearers and women on Saturday came out in large congregation to protest against PPP leader Faryal Talpur’s arrest by NAB.

The protest rally was led by PPP Mirpurkhas president Muhammad Haneef Memon, Mir Hassan Dhonkai and Fatima Baloch who marched through main roads while carrying banners, placards and party flags. They chanted slogans in support of their demands.

The speakers condemned the nabbing of their leader MPA Faryal Talpur. According to them she was implicated in different corruption cases to defame the PPP leadership. They demanded the higher authorities to release their leader without any delay and withdraw the false cases against her.