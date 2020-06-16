Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Police have arrested 11 persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to a police spokesman, Airport and Waris Khan police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction to check implementation on SOPs as issued by the Punjab government to control spread of the pandemic. Police arrested 11 viola­tors namely Sahib Khan, Khayal Javed, Waheed Khan, Waseem Khan, Arif Khan, Sapeen Gul, Amjad, Mehmood, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Sohail and Muhammad Usman. He said the operation against the violators would con­tinue and they would be sent behind the bars.