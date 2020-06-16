Share:

BANNU - A state­ment issued from the of­fice of Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) has said that 13 new cases of coronavi­rus have come to light in Bannu district, bringing the total number of cases to 110, out of which 88 people have recovered and two have died. An official of the district administra­tion also confirmed that on the directives of the Depu­ty Commissioner Bannu, the district administra­tion along with police and team of doctors and paramedics visited those areas wherein positive cases had surfaced. He disclosed that the team visited Mandan, Domail, Tippi Kala, Sokri Karim Khan and specific streets and areas and decided to lockdown these areas to ensure safety of others.