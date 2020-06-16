BANNU - A statement issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) has said that 13 new cases of coronavirus have come to light in Bannu district, bringing the total number of cases to 110, out of which 88 people have recovered and two have died. An official of the district administration also confirmed that on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bannu, the district administration along with police and team of doctors and paramedics visited those areas wherein positive cases had surfaced. He disclosed that the team visited Mandan, Domail, Tippi Kala, Sokri Karim Khan and specific streets and areas and decided to lockdown these areas to ensure safety of others.
