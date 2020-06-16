Share:

Rawalpindi - Four persons died of novel coronavirus in different parts of city here on Monday.

Meanwhile, another officer of Rawalpindi police tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined in his house. According to details, SubhanShafique son of Muhammad Shafique, hailing from DhokeMuqadam, died because of coronavirus at a hospital in the city. The dead body was moved to his native town for burial as per SOPs of the government. Another patient namely Khalid Mehmood also died of COVID-19 at Range Road.

They said the deceased was buried in a graveyard as per SOPs of the government.

They said Khalid Mehmood along with his family members was tested positive for coronavirus and was home quarantined on orders of DC Rawalpindi. A jeweller namely Farhat Butt also died because of coronavirus in JhandMalhu, Gujar Khan and was laid to rest as per SOPs of government.

In Mandra, a man namely Lateef also died of COVID-19.

On the other hand, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) SaddarBairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar was diagnosed for COVID-19.

He was home quarantined on orders of City Police Officer and DC Rawalpindi. So far, 48 officers of Rawalpindi police fell prey to coronavirus, informed a police spokesman.