LAHORE - Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said on Monday the Punjab government had won the hearts of people by giving relief in the budget. Giving his remarks on the provincial budget 2020-21, he said, “In budget, the people of south Punjab have been given their right.” Unfortunately the past governments neglected the people of south Punjab, he added. Haye Khan said that soon a civil secretariat in South Punjab would start working. He said that development of less developed areas was among the priorities of the Punjab Chief Minister. He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for giving people-friendly budget.