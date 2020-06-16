LAHORE        -      Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti  said on Monday the Punjab government had won the  hearts of people by giving relief in the budget.  Giving his remarks on the provincial budget 2020-21,  he said, “In budget, the people of south Punjab have  been given their right.” Unfortunately the past governments  neglected the people of south Punjab, he added. Haye Khan said that soon a civil secretariat in South  Punjab would start working. He said that development of less developed areas was  among the priorities of the Punjab Chief Minister. He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab  Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for giving people-friendly budget.