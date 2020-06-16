Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday paid glowing tribute to Group Captain (Retd) Saif-ul-Azam, a war veteran of 1965 Indo-Pak war, who breathed his last in Bangladesh after prolonged illness. The legendary pilot who was once titled “Living Eagle” breathed his last in Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Sunday. The chief of the air staff expressed heartfelt grief on the sad demise of the “great war veteran.” While paying rich tributes to Group Captain (Retd) Saif-ul-Azam, the air chief acknowledged his heroic deeds during the 1965 Indo-Pak and 1967 Arab-Israel wars, PAF said in a statement. He further added that he was an exceptional fighter pilot who would always be remembered for his valour and professionalism. Group Captain (retd) Saif-ul-Azam, Sitara-i-Jurrat, was born in Pabna District, East Bengal in 1941. He was commissioned as a fighter Pilot in October, 1960. During the 1965 War, he served in No. 17 Squadron at PAF Base, Sargodha. Apart from inflicting heavy damage to Indian forces in 12 ground-attack missions, Azam also had to his credit for downing one Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. For his valour and devotion to duty in 1965 war, he was awarded with Sitara-i-Jurrat.