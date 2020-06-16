Share:

ISLAMABAD - Almost all the 18 new projects included in the PSDP 2020-21 for the Cabinet Division are from Sindh province.

In the PSDP, an allocation of Rs 47802.175 million has been proposed for 27 ongoing and new projects under the Cabinet Division which includes 24 for Sindh, particularly Karachi, while three are from Islamabad.

All the new projects are from Sindh while in the ongoing projects except Rs 200 million, which has been allocated for Islamabad projects, the rest are allocated for the projects in Sindh and Karachi.

Out of the total allocations of Rs 47802.175 million for projects of the Cabinet division, Rs 24 billion has been proposed for SDGS, Rs 4581 million for ongoing projects and Rs 19221 million for new projects. The new projects include Rs 500 million for construction of Interchange over Malir Link Road to M-9 at KM 13+050. An allocation of Rs 44.036 million has been proposed for construction of road over Malir Bund from Dada Bhoy Town/Expressway up to Limits of PNS Mehran, District East, Karachi (remaining portion).

For development schemes under Prime Minister’s Programme in Sindh - Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Divisions allocation of Rs 1373.441 million has been proposed. For development schemes under Prime Minister’s Programme in Sindh - Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad an allocation of Rs 1886.243 has been proposed. An allocation of Rs 306.000 million has been proposed for the establishment of Community Health Clinics in different districts of Sindh. For improvement/rehabilitation of different roads / streets including water & sewerage system at various main roads and Union Councils, District Hyderabad (City & Latifabad) an allocation of Rs 1009.520 million has been proposed. Similarly for the improvement / rehabilitation of different roads / streets including water & sewerage system in constituency of Provincial Assembly at District East, Karachi an allocation of Rs 217.910 million has been recommended.

Improvement/rehabilitation of different roads / streets including water & sewerage system in district Korangi, Karachi will also get an allocation of Rs 62.320 million.

For improvement/rehabilitation of different roads / streets including water & sewerage system in various union councils of District Central, Karachi an allocation of Rs 124.750 million has been proposed.

Similarly, an allocation of Rs 1319.290 million has been proposed for the improvement / rehabilitation of different roads / streets including water & sewerage system in various Union Councils of District Central, Karachi.

For the improvement / rehabilitation of different roads / streets including water & sewerage system in various Union Councils of District East, Karachi Rs 606.390 million has been proposed.

An allocation of Rs 1451.350 million for the improvement / rehabilitation of different roads / streets including water & sewerage system in various Union Councils of District Korangi / Malir, Karachi has been recommended. For improvement / rehabilitation of different roads / streets including water & sewerage system in various Union Councils of District South & West, KMC Rs 986.660 million has been proposed.

For the improvement/rehabilitation of different roads / streets including water & sewerage system in Various Union Councils of District West, Karachi Rs 155.960 million has been proposed.

An allocation of Rs 95.430 million for improvement / rehabilitation of different roads / streets, CC Flooring & Sewerage in District South, Karachi has been proposed. For installation of RO Plants in Taluka Dahli, Taluka Chachro and Taluka Nagarparkar of Tharparkar District an allocation of Rs 450 million has been recommended. For operationalization of Green Line BRTS and installation of Integrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment an allocation of Rs 7950 million has been proposed in the PSDP.

Similarly, an allocation of Rs 681.240 million has been proposed for providing water supply, sewerage lines, CC Topping, Solar Lights in various wards /UCs of Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur Districts.